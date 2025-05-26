PiratesPirates Preview: Bucs in Arizona on Memorial Day

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

After falling behind by three runs, the Pirates scored five unanswered, only to watch their lead slip away in the eighth inning.

Coming off a 4-3 homestand, the Pirates (19-35) head out west. They’ll start a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27) on Memorial Day.

