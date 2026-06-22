Pitt Athletics, JMI Sports launch new platform to elevate NIL support

PITTSBURGH — As name, image and likeness deals become a bigger and bigger part of the recruiting process in college sports, the University of Pittsburgh is making a change.

Pitt Athletics has partnered with JMI Sports, a leading multimedia rights and venue development company, to launch H2PNIL, a new platform “designed to generate meaningful NIL revenue for Pitt student-athletes while creating an integrated, streamlined experience for corporate partners.”

According to a release from JMI Sports, H2PNIL expands the existing partnership between Pitt and JMI to include a platform that aims to drive NIL revenue as well as give coaches a competitive recruiting tool.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group