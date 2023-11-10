Local

Pitt-Binghamton preview: everything you need to know

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH —

With its lopsided win over NC A&T on Monday, Pitt advanced to 1-0 in the 2023-24 season.

Its next non-conference matchup will go down on Friday, Nov. 10 against Binghamton, a team from the America East Conference.

The story of game No. 1 was freshman point guard Bub Carrington, who earned a triple-double in his first career college game. Carrington dropped 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win over NC A&T and earned the first triple-double for the Pitt program since 1998 (Ricardo Greer).

