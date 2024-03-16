Local

Pitt comes up just short against top seeded North Carolina, 72-65

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Pitt comes up just short against top seeded North Carolina, 72-65 It was a ten-round battle in the nation’s capital with a trip to the ACC Championship on the line. (PittsburghSportsNOW.com/PittsburghSportsNOW.com)

It was a ten-round battle in the nation’s capital with a trip to the ACC Championship on the line.

On Friday night, No. 4 Pitt fought No. 1 seed North Carolina in front of a Tar-Heel heavy crowd, competing until the very end with one of the nation’s top teams. After cutting the UNC lead down to just three points in the final minutes, Pitt surrendered a deep three to ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis with less than three minutes to play which served as the dagger.

The Panthers went on a three-minute scoreless streak down the stretch that killed their hopes at an upset and a chance at the ACC title. But it wasn’t as simple as that.

