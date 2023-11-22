Pitt confirms game against Wisconsin in Ireland on the schedule

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

As Pittsburgh Sports Now officially informed readers in October, Pitt and Wisconsin will be playing in Dublin, Ireland in 2027.

Pitt officially announced the news Tuesday afternoon, which comes after PSN’s Mike Vukovcan reported the news on Oct. 2. Pitt and Wisconsin will play at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Aug. 27, 2007 — week 0 of the 2027 season.

“This is an absolutely tremendous opportunity for our football program, not only athletically but also culturally,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in the Pitt release. “Visiting a new continent will be a life-changing experience for our student-athletes. The trip to Ireland will be something that members of our program—student-athletes, coaches, staff and also our tremendous donors and fans—will always remember. Pitt football will have this memorable international exposure along with the benefit of a national Week Zero television audience.”

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group