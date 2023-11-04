Pitt falls apart in 24-7 loss to No. 4 Florida State

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

I don’t think there’s ever been one play that has summed up a Pitt season as perfectly as Konata Mumpfield’s 81-yard gain against Florida State.

Mumpfield, one of the few constants offensively this season, broke open — wide open — downfield early in the second quarter. He hauled in a bomb from Christian Veilleux, racing away from the Seminoles’ secondary as he neared the end zone. But as he neared the end zone, FSU safety Fentrell Cypress II ripped the ball out at the 1 and recovered the ball in the end zone.

No points, Florida State ball at the 25 — and a missed facemask, for good measure.

And yet, Pitt still had a chance well into the third quarter to pull off a monumental upset. But with 10 penalties for 76 yards (some deserved and others maybe less so), nine punts, three turnovers and just one touchdown, Pitt slowly unraveled throughout the second half on the way to a 24-7 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

