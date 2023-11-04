Westmoreland County market seriously damaged in overnight fire

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A popular market in Westmoreland County suffered extensive damage in an overnight fire.

The fire started at Marshalls Market along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township around 10:15 p.m.

Video from Channel 11 shows significant damage to the roof and back of the building.

A neighbor told Channel 11 that one person lived in the back of the building, and they were able to get out safely.

“This is a very important store, to not just Saltsburg but the surrounding communities, Tunnelton, Moween, New [Alexandria], you name it. They’re gonna, they’re gonna sorely miss this store and the gas pumps, and the people who were here, worked here,” the neighbor said.

The fire is under investigation.

