Pitt falls in overtime to West Virginia after disastrous offensive showing

Pitt has not won the Backyard Brawl in West Virginia since the last time Rich Rodriguez patrolled the sideline sduring the 13-9 game in 2007.

That losing streak continued for Pitt as it fell 31-24 in overtime to West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday.

Despite a comeback effort in the second half after a disastrous first 30 minutes, Pitt could not stop West Virginia on its final drive of regulation. The Mountaineers then scored on the opening possession of overtime with a Tye Edwards 1-yard run. Pitt had no response in its lone possession of extra time.

