Pitt looks to bounce back from loss to WVU in game against Bucknell

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pitt men's basketball and the University of Bucknell are set to face off on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball and the University of Bucknell are set to face off on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Pitt enters the game with a 3-1 record, looking to recover from their recent loss to West Virginia, while Bucknell holds a 2-2 record.

Pitt leads the all-time series against Bucknell 18-9, with their rivalry dating back to 1908. The last time Bucknell played at the Petersen Events Center, they defeated Pitt 69-66 in 2005.

Pitt began the 2025-26 season with two exhibition wins and three consecutive home victories before losing to West Virginia.

A win against Bucknell would give Pitt a 4-1 start for the third consecutive season.

