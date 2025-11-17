Pitt looks to bounce back from loss to WVU in game against Bucknell

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball and the University of Bucknell are set to face off on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Pitt enters the game with a 3-1 record, looking to recover from their recent loss to West Virginia, while Bucknell holds a 2-2 record.

Pitt leads the all-time series against Bucknell 18-9, with their rivalry dating back to 1908. The last time Bucknell played at the Petersen Events Center, they defeated Pitt 69-66 in 2005.

Pitt began the 2025-26 season with two exhibition wins and three consecutive home victories before losing to West Virginia.

A win against Bucknell would give Pitt a 4-1 start for the third consecutive season.

