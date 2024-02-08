Pitt nursing student saves drowning boy at Butler County community park

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A University of Pittsburgh nursing student is being hailed a hero after she saved a drowning boy at a Butler County community park last summer.

Olivia Schzure, an undergraduate BSN student, was working as a lifeguard at the Cranberry Community Waterpark when she noticed a child struggle, go underwater and spin, Pitt said.

Schzure jumped into the water and rescued the unconscious child before EMS took over.

Schzure, along with the other lifeguards on duty that day and their Red Cross instructor, were honored by the American Red Cross with the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders at last week’s Cranberry Township Supervisor’s meeting.

