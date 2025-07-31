Pitt, Penn State sign new deal to renew basketball rivalry

The Pitt and Penn State Rivalry will continue in 2025 on the basketball court. Pitt announced today that the two schools have signed a deal to renew the rivalry.

The Panthers and Lions will meet Sunday, Dec. 21, at a neutral site, the Giant Center in Hershey.

“Pitt and Penn State is a natural rivalry that makes a great deal of sense to play in the current collegiate landscape,” said Pitt basketball head coach Jeff Capel. “The trip to Hershey in December will give Pitt fans across the state an opportunity to see the team in action and will be a great way to tip off the holiday season.”

The Giant Center is the home to the Hershey Bears Hockey Club and several PIAA high school state championship events.

Pitt and Penn State have matched up in basketball 148 times, but only nine times since the 2000-2001 season. Penn State leads the win column 76-72, but is 7-2 over the Nittany Lions in the last 25 years.

Tickets for the game will be available at a later date.

