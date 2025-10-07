Local

Pitt QB Mason Heintschel named ACC Rookie of the Week

By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pittsburgh v West Virginia FILE PHOTO MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Mason Heintschel #6 of the Pittsburgh Panthers on the field warming up before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during a game at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images) (Brien Aho/Getty Images)
By Nathan Breisinger, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

After a spectacular first-career start, true freshman Mason Heintschel has picked up his first ACC honor.

Heintschel has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week after leading the Panthers to a 48-7 win in the first collegiate start of his career.

The 6-2, 215-pound Heintschel completed 30-of-41 (73.2%) passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while not throwing an interception. He also ran for 28 yards on 10 attempts.

“I think he did a heck of a job,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said following the game. “He got the ball out. We moved the sticks. We got 40 minutes time of possession. I don’t know how many three-and-outs we had. We moved the ball. We had the ball in our possession. I thought he delivered the ball. He made good decisions.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Sports NOW

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read