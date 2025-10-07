Pitt QB Mason Heintschel named ACC Rookie of the Week

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

After a spectacular first-career start, true freshman Mason Heintschel has picked up his first ACC honor.

Heintschel has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week after leading the Panthers to a 48-7 win in the first collegiate start of his career.

The 6-2, 215-pound Heintschel completed 30-of-41 (73.2%) passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while not throwing an interception. He also ran for 28 yards on 10 attempts.

“I think he did a heck of a job,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said following the game. “He got the ball out. We moved the sticks. We got 40 minutes time of possession. I don’t know how many three-and-outs we had. We moved the ball. We had the ball in our possession. I thought he delivered the ball. He made good decisions.

