‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A beloved actor in the hit drama “The Pitt” has earned his spot on an iconic landmark in Hollywood.

Noah Wyle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

“As a beloved talent whose work has resonated with audiences for decades, Noah Wyle has made an enduring mark on television and film. We are thrilled to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his remarkable career and contributions to the entertainment industry,” said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer.

Wyle’s professional career began in 1989, but he may be best known for his long-standing role in “ER,” where he earned five Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Most recently, Wyle directed, wrote for and starred in Pittsburgh-based drama “The Pitt.” His performance in the hit show led to awards from all five major TV award bodies in a single season.

Wyle’s star is the 2840th star added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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