Pitt volleyball team to face Louisville in crucial ACC matchup Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The No. 4 Pitt volleyball team is set to face No. 7 Louisville in a crucial ACC matchup on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Both teams enter the match with identical records of 24-4 overall and 16-2 in the ACC, tied for first place in the conference alongside Stanford.

The Panthers and Cardinals have developed a competitive rivalry, with Louisville holding a slight 21-19 lead in the all-time series. However, Pitt has won five of the last six encounters, including a thrilling five-set victory at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Arena earlier this season.

In that match, Pitt’s Olivia Babcock set a then-program record with 41 kills, a record she later broke with 45 kills against North Carolina on November 2. Pitt’s recent performances have been impressive, including a sweep of Syracuse where the team achieved a season-high hitting percentage of .486. Nine players contributed with at least one kill, showcasing the team’s depth.

The Panthers also celebrated Senior Day, honoring Bre Kelley, Brooke Mosher, and Emery Dupes for their contributions to the program. Kelley and Mosher were recently drafted into the MLV, with Kelley joining the Orlando Valkyries and Mosher heading to the Omaha Supernovas.

Pitt’s final match at the Fitzgerald Field House ended on a high note with a victory over Boston College, extending their home winning streak that dates back to September 14, 2023.

