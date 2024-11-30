Pitt vs. Boston College preview: Panthers have one more chance to stop the slide

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt has just one more game remaining in the regular season, and it gives the Panthers one last chance to stop the slide.

Boston College is sitting at 6-5 (3-4 ACC) this season, achieving bowl eligibility with a big 41-21 win against North Carolina over the weekend.

Thomas Castellanos, who started the majority of the last two seasons at quarterback, was benched and subsequently left the program. Backup Grayson James is the starter moving forward.

The Panthers are 18-15 all-time against the Eagles, dating back to an inaugural win in Boston way back in 1959. After losing two back-to-back games in 1970 and 1971, Pitt won eight straight matchups into the early 80s.

