Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2025

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
Allegheny County
[Community Kitchen Pittsburgh]
107 Flowers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11, April 18
11am-7pm
Menu: Hand-battered Fried Fish Sandwiches, Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, haluksi, mac ‘n cheese, cheddar pierogies, banana pudding
Available for Dine-In & Takeout.
Orders may be placed on-site or preordered online at: https://order.toasttab.com/online/ckporders
[Coraopolis Elks Lodge]
- 1150 Stoops Ferry Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108
- Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, April 4, 11
- Phone: 412 264-0846
- Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Baked and Fried Fish $16, Fish Sandwich Only $12, Combo - Fish and 3 Butterflied Shrimp $17
- Dinners include - 1 Side, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll
- Side Choices - French Fries, Haluski, Mac n Cheese and Pierogies
- Fried Chicken Tenders 4 Pieces $12
[Eastern Area Prehospital Service]
- 192 11th St, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
- 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Eat in, take out, limited delivery
[Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish]
- 800 Avila Court Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- 412-367-9001
- March 7-April 18
- Dine-In: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Drive-Thru: 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m.
- Menu: Dinners are $15 per person and include: Fried fish, Baked Fish or Fried Shrimp | Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh-Cut French Fries, Baked Potatoes, Homemade Cole Slaw, or Applesauce | New England Clam Chowder or Tomato Florentine Soup | Bread / Butter| Dessert Bar (indoor dining only)
- Beer and Wine available and 50/50 Raffle
[St. Paul’s Episcopal Church]
- 1066 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon PA 15228
- March 7, March 21, and April 4 4:30-7pm
- www.stpaulspgh.org
- Menu available on the website
[Saint Philip Catholic Parish]
- Ascension Church, 114 Berry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Eat in or take out
- Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu offerings include fish sandwich, fish dinner, shrimp dinner, crabcake dinner, seafood platter, macaroni and cheese, haluski, soup, grilled cheese, french fries, assorted desserts and beverages.
- For the full menu and more information, you can visit their website: https://saintphilipparishpgh.com/fish-fry
[St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church]
- 901 Hartman Street, McKeesport, PA 15132
- March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4
- Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Church Social Hall
- Menu items are available by pre-order or walk-up as well as eat-in or take-out. Pre-orders will be taken prior to each event Sunday through Wednesday by calling Dee Dee Baskot at 412-287-6249 with payment by credit card.
- Menu favorites include fish sandwich, dinners, variety of sides, soups and delicious Serbian baked goods.
- Full menu is posted on the church website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry
Beaver County
[The Lebanese Club]
- 815 Raccoon Street, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
- Every Friday during Lent from 4-9 p.m.
- Dine in or Take Out
Butler County
- 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001
- Fridays, Feb. 28 - April 11
- Hours: 4-6:30 p.m.
- No dine-in
- $15 a meal
- Online pre-ordering available from noon to 4 p.m.
- Full menu: https://allsaintsbutler.org/fish-fry-1
[Divine Grace Parish, St. Ferdinand Campus]
- 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA. 16066
- Ash Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Every Friday (including Good Friday), 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., *Good Friday, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- For takeout orders call 724-776-2899
- Meals include a man course, one starch and one side dish. There are also ala carte items
- Full menu: https://divinegracepgh.org/fish-fry
[Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish]
- 7076 Franklin Rd. Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
- Every Friday from March 7 to March 22 from 4-7:30 p.m.
- Dine in and take out
- $16 a meal
- Visit their website to view menu and place takout orders: https://www.saintmark.org/fishfry
Westmoreland County
- 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601
- Fridays of Lent March 7- April 11(no fish fry on Good Friday)
- 724-836-8157
- Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursdays at 4 p.m.
- www.ourladygracechurch.com
- 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628
- March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu offerings include Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Baked Cod, delicious sides and desserts. Dinners or ala carte options available
- Weekly 50/50 and Basket Raffle chances
- For more information, click here
