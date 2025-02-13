Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2025

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.

Allegheny County

[Community Kitchen Pittsburgh]

107 Flowers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11, April 18

11am-7pm

Menu: Hand-battered Fried Fish Sandwiches, Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, haluksi, mac ‘n cheese, cheddar pierogies, banana pudding

Available for Dine-In & Takeout.

Orders may be placed on-site or preordered online at: https://order.toasttab.com/online/ckporders

[Coraopolis Elks Lodge]

1150 Stoops Ferry Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108

Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, April 4, 11

Phone: 412 264-0846

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu: Baked and Fried Fish $16, Fish Sandwich Only $12, Combo - Fish and 3 Butterflied Shrimp $17

Dinners include - 1 Side, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll

Side Choices - French Fries, Haluski, Mac n Cheese and Pierogies

Fried Chicken Tenders 4 Pieces $12

[Eastern Area Prehospital Service]

192 11th St, Turtle Creek, PA 15145

11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Eat in, take out, limited delivery

[Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish]

800 Avila Court Pittsburgh, PA 15237

412-367-9001

March 7-April 18

Dine-In: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Drive-Thru: 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Menu: Dinners are $15 per person and include: Fried fish, Baked Fish or Fried Shrimp | Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh-Cut French Fries, Baked Potatoes, Homemade Cole Slaw, or Applesauce | New England Clam Chowder or Tomato Florentine Soup | Bread / Butter| Dessert Bar (indoor dining only)

Beer and Wine available and 50/50 Raffle

[St. Paul’s Episcopal Church]

1066 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon PA 15228

March 7, March 21, and April 4 4:30-7pm

www.stpaulspgh.org

Menu available on the website

[Saint Philip Catholic Parish]

Ascension Church, 114 Berry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Eat in or take out

Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu offerings include fish sandwich, fish dinner, shrimp dinner, crabcake dinner, seafood platter, macaroni and cheese, haluski, soup, grilled cheese, french fries, assorted desserts and beverages.

For the full menu and more information, you can visit their website: https://saintphilipparishpgh.com/fish-fry

[St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church]

901 Hartman Street, McKeesport, PA 15132

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Church Social Hall

Menu items are available by pre-order or walk-up as well as eat-in or take-out. Pre-orders will be taken prior to each event Sunday through Wednesday by calling Dee Dee Baskot at 412-287-6249 with payment by credit card.

Menu favorites include fish sandwich, dinners, variety of sides, soups and delicious Serbian baked goods.

Full menu is posted on the church website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry

Beaver County

[The Lebanese Club]

815 Raccoon Street, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

Every Friday during Lent from 4-9 p.m.

Dine in or Take Out

Butler County

[All Saints Parish - Butler]

125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001

Fridays, Feb. 28 - April 11

Hours: 4-6:30 p.m.

No dine-in

$15 a meal

Online pre-ordering available from noon to 4 p.m.

Full menu: https://allsaintsbutler.org/fish-fry-1

[Divine Grace Parish, St. Ferdinand Campus]

2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA. 16066

Ash Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Every Friday (including Good Friday), 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., *Good Friday, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

For takeout orders call 724-776-2899

Meals include a man course, one starch and one side dish. There are also ala carte items

Full menu: https://divinegracepgh.org/fish-fry

[Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish]

7076 Franklin Rd. Cranberry Twp., PA 16066

Every Friday from March 7 to March 22 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Dine in and take out

$16 a meal

Visit their website to view menu and place takout orders: https://www.saintmark.org/fishfry

Westmoreland County

[Our Lady of Grace]

1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

Fridays of Lent March 7- April 11(no fish fry on Good Friday)

724-836-8157

Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon

Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursdays at 4 p.m.

www.ourladygracechurch.com

[St. Raymond]

170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628

March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu offerings include Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Baked Cod, delicious sides and desserts. Dinners or ala carte options available

Weekly 50/50 and Basket Raffle chances

For more information, click here

