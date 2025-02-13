Local

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2025

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI - Pittsburgh Fish Fry WPXI - Pittsburgh Fish Fry
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.

Allegheny County

[Community Kitchen Pittsburgh]

107 Flowers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11, April 18

11am-7pm

Menu: Hand-battered Fried Fish Sandwiches, Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, haluksi, mac ‘n cheese, cheddar pierogies, banana pudding

Available for Dine-In & Takeout.

Orders may be placed on-site or preordered online at: https://order.toasttab.com/online/ckporders

[Coraopolis Elks Lodge]

  • 1150 Stoops Ferry Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108
  • Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, April 4, 11
  • Phone: 412 264-0846
  • Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Menu: Baked and Fried Fish $16, Fish Sandwich Only $12, Combo - Fish and 3 Butterflied Shrimp $17
  • Dinners include - 1 Side, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll
  • Side Choices - French Fries, Haluski, Mac n Cheese and Pierogies
  • Fried Chicken Tenders 4 Pieces $12

[Eastern Area Prehospital Service]

  • 192 11th St, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
  • 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Eat in, take out, limited delivery

[Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish]

  • 800 Avila Court Pittsburgh, PA 15237
  • 412-367-9001
  • March 7-April 18
  • Dine-In: 4:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Drive-Thru: 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m.
  • Menu: Dinners are $15 per person and include: Fried fish, Baked Fish or Fried Shrimp | Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh-Cut French Fries, Baked Potatoes, Homemade Cole Slaw, or Applesauce | New England Clam Chowder or Tomato Florentine Soup | Bread / Butter| Dessert Bar (indoor dining only)
  • Beer and Wine available and 50/50 Raffle

[St. Paul’s Episcopal Church]

  • 1066 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon PA 15228
  • March 7, March 21, and April 4 4:30-7pm
  • www.stpaulspgh.org
  • Menu available on the website

[Saint Philip Catholic Parish]

  • Ascension Church, 114 Berry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
  • Eat in or take out
  • Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Good Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Menu offerings include fish sandwich, fish dinner, shrimp dinner, crabcake dinner, seafood platter, macaroni and cheese, haluski, soup, grilled cheese, french fries, assorted desserts and beverages.
  • For the full menu and more information, you can visit their website: https://saintphilipparishpgh.com/fish-fry

[St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church]

  • 901 Hartman Street, McKeesport, PA 15132
  • March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4
  • Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Church Social Hall
  • Menu items are available by pre-order or walk-up as well as eat-in or take-out. Pre-orders will be taken prior to each event Sunday through Wednesday by calling Dee Dee Baskot at 412-287-6249 with payment by credit card.
  • Menu favorites include fish sandwich, dinners, variety of sides, soups and delicious Serbian baked goods.
  • Full menu is posted on the church website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry

Beaver County

[The Lebanese Club]

  • 815 Raccoon Street, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
  • Every Friday during Lent from 4-9 p.m.
  • Dine in or Take Out

Butler County

[All Saints Parish - Butler]

  • 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, PA 16001
  • Fridays, Feb. 28 - April 11
  • Hours: 4-6:30 p.m.
  • No dine-in
  • $15 a meal
  • Online pre-ordering available from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Full menu: https://allsaintsbutler.org/fish-fry-1

[Divine Grace Parish, St. Ferdinand Campus]

  • 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township,  PA. 16066
  • Ash Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Every Friday (including Good Friday), 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., *Good Friday, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • For takeout orders call 724-776-2899
  • Meals include a man course, one starch and one side dish. There are also ala carte items
  • Full menu: https://divinegracepgh.org/fish-fry

[Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish]

  • 7076 Franklin Rd. Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
  • Every Friday from March 7 to March 22 from 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Dine in and take out
  • $16 a meal
  • Visit their website to view menu and place takout orders: https://www.saintmark.org/fishfry

Westmoreland County

[Our Lady of Grace]

  • 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601
  • Fridays of Lent March 7- April 11(no fish fry on Good Friday)
  • 724-836-8157
  • Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon
  • Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursdays at 4 p.m.
  • www.ourladygracechurch.com

[St. Raymond]

  • 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628
  • March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Menu offerings include Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Baked Cod, delicious sides and desserts. Dinners or ala carte options available
  • Weekly 50/50 and Basket Raffle chances
  • For more information, click here
TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read