Shaler Area School District to install weapon detection system at middle school, high school

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Security changes are coming to two buildings in the Shaler Area School District two and a half months after a 16-year-old student brought a gun onto a bus.

A video showed the high school student with a gun - cocking it and pointing it - sending shockwaves through the community.

Shortly after, the district started looking into security measures at the school and the possibility of adding metal detectors. Now, they’re moving forward with it.

On Thursday, the school board voted to approve the administration’s recommendation to implement a new weapons detection system at Shaler Area Middle School and Shaler Area High School beginning next school year.

“This decision reflects our district’s ongoing commitment to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for all students, staff, and visitors,” the district said in a statement.

The district said that the OpenGate Weapons Detection System is unlike traditional metal detectors, allowing for rapid and contactless screening.

“The district will work closely with school administrators, staff, and families to prepare for the system’s implementation, including staff training, communication with students and families, and pilot testing of the equipment prior to full deployment in August 2025,” the district said the statement.

