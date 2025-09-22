Pitt will retire Aaron Donald’s No. 94 jersey during home game vs. Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh will retire All-American Aaron Donald’s No. 97 jersey during the Panthers game against Notre Dame on Nov. 15. Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene made the announcement today.

Donald is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in college football history. He played for Pitt from 2010 to 2013 and is being inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired,” said Donald. “Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I’m grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn’t.” Allen Greene stated, “Aaron Donald is a proud Pittsburgher who embodies the very best of what it means to be a Pitt Panther. His humility, determination, and work ethic reflect the character of this community.”

Donald retired from the NFL following the 2023 season after a dominant career, including winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He becomes the 11th Pitt player to have his jersey retired, joining a legendary list of Panthers such as Tony Dorsett and Dan Marino.

Donald was a standout player at Pitt, compiling 66 tackles for loss over his college career, the most by an FBS interior defensive lineman since 2000. In 2013, he was named a unanimous first-team All-American and won multiple prestigious awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy.

Donald made a significant donation to Pitt, leading to the renaming of the ground floor of Pitt’s Duratz Athletic Complex as the “Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.” Beyond football, Donald founded the AD99 Solutions Foundation, which aims to prepare Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth for lifelong success.

Donald expressed his gratitude towards the University of Pittsburgh, stating, “I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I’m truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure.”

