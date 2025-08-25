Pitt women’s soccer team moves to 4-0 record with shutout against Dayton

The University of Pittsburgh women’s soccer team moved to a 4-0 record with a shutout on the road. The squad beat Dayton 3-0 at Baujan Field on Sunday.

Freshman Katie Ellermeyer led the Panthers with her first multi-goal game, scoring twice to help secure the win. The Panthers’ defense also shone, achieving their third shutout of the season.

Pitt opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Lola Abraham capitalized on a chaotic sequence following a corner kick, netting her second goal of the season. The Panthers extended their lead before halftime when Ellermeyer converted a penalty kick after Adi Bianchin was fouled in the box.

Ellermeyer added her second goal in the 59th minute, receiving a cross from Lucia Wells and placing the ball into the lower left corner of the net. Goalkeeper Abby Reisz was instrumental in maintaining the clean sheet, making a career-high seven saves, including a crucial punch over the crossbar in the 78th minute.

The Panthers dominated the match with a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks and matched Dayton with seven shots on goal.

Head coach Ben Waldrum has led Pitt to a perfect 4-0-0 start in his first season, becoming the first Pitt first-year head coach to achieve this record. Pitt will return to Ambrose Urbanic Field to begin a six-match homestand against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group