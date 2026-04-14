Jury acquits man accused of shooting teen in Downtown Pittsburgh last year

PITTSBURGH — A jury acquitted a man who was accused of shooting a teenager in Downtown Pittsburgh.

PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

Police said Martel Hedge Junior shot the teen along Smithfield Street in February of last year.

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Hedge was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. During a trial on Monday, he was found not guilty of all charges.

Court documents say that Hedge said he shot the teen in self-defense after a group of them “jumped him.”

That shot put the teen in the hospital for weeks with damage to his kidney and liver.

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