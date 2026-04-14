Sewickley man detained by ICE granted bond after charges are dropped

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The family of Bruno Guedes da Silva considers the latest expected release from ICE custody an answered prayer.

In February, ICE agents detained Guedes da Silva during a traffic stop in Sewickley while he and his wife were driving to work.

In a virtual bond hearing held on Monday morning, dozens of friends and family members of Guedes da Silva listened as an immigration judge granted him bond.

The ruling stems from the Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala’s office’s decision last Wednesday to withdraw the gun charges against Guedes da Silva.

Online court documents show the 38-year-old from Brazil was wanted for a felony warrant for charges related to making a false written statement to obtain a firearm in McCandless.

His immigration attorney, Pete Rogers, with Rogers Tamburro, wrote in a statement:

The charges underlying his arrest stem from what Bruno maintains was a genuine misunderstanding."

The traffic stop happened on Beaver Street in Sewickley, the family told Channel 11.

A spokesperson for ICE previously said Guedes da Silva entered the US illegally in May of 2022.

Though Congressman Chris Deluzio maintains that Guedes da Silva has a valid work authorization, license and social security number.

Hadley Haas, a family spokesperson, telling Channel 11 Guedes da Silva was in the process of obtaining asylum in the US and has lived here since 2022, with his wife and two children. His six-year-old daughter, she adds, is undergoing cancer treatments.

“We hope he will be home soon to support his family and help Maria through her remaining treatments and ultimate recovery,” Haas said.

Right now, Guedes da Silva is in the Moshannon Valley Ice Processing Center.

The family is now working through the logistics of paying a $5,000 bond and a plan to have him back home on Tuesday.

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