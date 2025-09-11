Pittsburgh airport adds second public trial for $1.7B terminal ahead of opening

Pittsburgh International Airport will add a second public trial of its $1.7 billion landside terminal ahead of the expected opening later this year.

Allegheny County Airport Authority set the second public trial Wednesday and said the first event, scheduled Sept. 20, will still go on, although the already confirmed trial participants from the general public could either be on Sept. 20 or at a later date.

That later date hasn’t been determined yet.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group