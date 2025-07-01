Pittsburgh airport looking for volunteers for full-scale dress rehearsal at new terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport is preparing to conduct a public trial before the new terminal opens later this year, hoping to enhance the “Day One” experience for passengers.

You can be a part of what the airport is calling a full-scale dress rehearsal to re-enact what the opening day of the new, transformed airport will look and feel like. The Allegheny County Airport Authority said it’s seeking 3,000 to 4,000 volunteers.

“It’s a voluntary opportunity to test, shape, and influence the new PIT experience before it officially opens,” the airport said on its website.

According to the airport, volunteers will act as passengers and follow a script while moving through the terminal. They will be asked to provide feedback on how the entire process went for them.

The event is expected to take place in September, with final dates to be announced soon.

If you are interested in being part of the trial, click here.

