Pittsburgh airport passenger traffic rebounds in April

Passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport zoomed back in April after a dip in March due to the Easter holiday.

There were 818,600 passengers either taking off or landing in April, an increase of 1.4% compared to 807,300 in March, according to data released Friday by the Allegheny County Airport Authority. That compared to a 1.2% drop in March that airport officials at the time said was more than likely due to Easter being in April instead of March like in 2024.

That was borne out with the April data as well as year-to-date passenger traffic that showed only a 0.6% decrease so far in 2025 compared to 2024. Pittsburgh International Airport went into April with a 1.1% decline in passenger traffic for the first three months of the year.

“That 1.4% increase (in April) helped us reduce our decrease,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said Friday during the board’s monthly meeting.

