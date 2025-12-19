Pittsburgh-based Vocelli Pizza entering new markets in early 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based franchise Vocelli Pizza is entering a new city down south.

The company, which has been franchising since 1993 and has over 80 locations across multiple states, and nearly 30 locally, announced the opening of three new brick-and-mortar pizza shops in early 2026.

The expansion will include the addition of Vocelli’s fourth-ever dine-in location as it enters Dalton, Georgia, its second location in Georgia overall. It’s also opening a new location in Rockville, Maryland, marking its 17th store in that state. Its third new location will be in Katy, Texas, marking its first entry into the Houston market.

Vocelli Pizza said that it aims to launch 11 new locations total in 2026 across the U.S.

