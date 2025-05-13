Pittsburgh bishop celebrates Pope Leo XIV with mass in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds filled the pews in Oakland at Saint Paul Cathedral to watch Bishop David Zubik give his “Mass of Thanksgiving” for Pope Leo the 14th.

Monday night, Bishop David Zubik said mass to a packed house of Pittsburgh Catholics and others who have excitement and hope about the new Pope.

Ann Betters from the North Side said, “That he is a missionary that he is looking out for the entire world and he is talking about service.”

Jessica Lynch from Aspinwall said, “Even more than the Catholic faith, just generally there’s definitely a buzz and it’s very exciting to have someone who grew up like a lot of us did, being a regular kid in America.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Pope Leo also has ties to Pennsylvania. He graduated from Villanova University before becoming a priest. Later, he spent more than 20 years in Peru.

Fred Egler of the Strip District said, “He’s a combination of being born in America but also has a lot of international experience he was a Bishop in Peru for many years he was the head of a large religious order so he traveled all over the world and then he spent time in Rome so it’s unique combination.”

The Bishop says Pope Leo’s influence is already being felt across the church.

Bishop David Zubik said “I think he’s begun to already give us the message that we need to work for peace together I think he’s also made a lot of references that we’ve really gotta take a look at people who we’ve placed on the fringes of society and work to make them feel very much a part of the church.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group