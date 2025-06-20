Pittsburgh bracing for extreme heat

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is bracing for a weekend of heat amid a busy weekend of events across the region.

Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network says this extreme heat is particularly concerning, as the temperatures have been relatively moderate, not allowing our bodies to acclimate.

“As humans, we have to acclimate to the temperature changes. I mean, we haven’t had any of these 90-degree days, 95, possibly 100-degree days. So we’re not ready for it,” said Lamb.

Lamb says the first few signs of heat exhaustion are dizziness, weakness and excessive sweating.

“Heat-related injuries are actually, in America it’s the biggest weather killer. We always think of floods, hurricanes, tornadoes. The really dramatic stuff. It’s actually these heat waves,” said Lamb.

Lamb says to stay indoors if you can. If you are heading outside, hydrate well in advance.

Those braving the heat were Molly Messer, waiting in line for front-row seats at Stage AE for Friday’s Megan Moroney concert.

“I think I’ll try to stay as cool as possible in this, but I have my mom on stand-by if I need a water or anything like that,” said Messer.

Duquesne Light is also cautioning customers to prepare for the heat, as prolonged heat can strain the electrical grid and interrupt service.

Within operational hours, Shaler North Hills Library will be a cooling center, as well as Braddock Carnegie Library.

