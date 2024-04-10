Pittsburgh CLO announces new programs to bring families downtown

The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera is looking for ways to bring more people downtown, and it’s implementing programs to help.

The organization announced three new programs to help “remove barriers” to theater accessibility for families and drive traffic downtown. These programs include a shuttle in conjunction with Molly’s Trolleys, reduced rates for families and child care options during some performances.

The PCLO Show Shuttle will launch from four shopping mall parking lots. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Sharon Goldstein, PCLO director of sales and marketing, said that the idea for the shuttle program came about in efforts to get more people coming downtown, as people had expressed to her that parking and navigating downtown is difficult for families. Goldstein hopes to potentially expand the program, and noted that pricing may be adjusted.

