Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas at Baldwin apartment complex

BALDWIN, Pa. — Dozens of car windows were smashed at a local apartment complex overnight Wednesday.

Neighbors tell us around 40 cars were targeted at Alden South Hills in Baldwin

Mostly Honda vehicles were targeted.

“Could’ve been me,” Don Sietam said. His Nissan was parked right next to one of the Honda’s that were hit. “This number is absolutely shocking.”

One woman told us her neighbor’s car was targeted.

“He said he heard some noise last night but thought it was someone throwing glass into the dumpster,” she said. “I walked down to the leasing office with his wife later on in the afternoon and was told by the office employee that at least 40 cars had been hit.”

Back in March, Channel 11 told you of similar crimes in Dormont. There, thieves tore airbags out of Honda’s.

“I don’t think they’re breaking the windows for blanks and giggles,” Don said. “They have to be caught and punished.”

Baldwin Police are investigating.

