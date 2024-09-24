Pittsburgh comedian 1 of 10 finalists who could win ‘American’s Got Talent’ Tuesday on Channel 11

A Pittsburgh Comedian is among the finalists who will learn their fate Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent.

The special two-hour AGT finale will air on WPXI at 9 p.m. where the results will be read live.

Learnmore Jonasi is one of 10 finalists hoping to win the $1 million grand prize.

“It’s so tough to choose, but America will choose and we’ll see what happens,” Jonasi said.

There will be special performances by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, singer Michael Bublé and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

