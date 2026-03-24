Pittsburgh convenience store robbed at gunpoint; police search for suspect

PITTSBURGH — A convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was robbed at gunpoint late Monday night.

Officers were called to the Centre Avenue Market in the 2200 block of Centre Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after an employee reported being robbed at gunpoint.

The male suspect, who was carrying a backpack, fled the scene. Officers began to chase him before losing sight of him.

A drone and a K9 team were used to assist in the search. Public safety officials said they cleared an abandoned apartment building they believed the suspect entered, but there was no one inside.

Police said the suspect got away with about $200 in cash and several vapes.

The employee was not hurt.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate and are working to obtain any possible surveillance video.

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