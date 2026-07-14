Pittsburgh convention center has strong May, driven by steel, volleyball events

PITTSBURGH — The David L. Lawrence Convention Center had a good spring.

On Thursday, at the regular meeting of the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh, Tim Muldoon, general manager of the venue, made his monthly address to the board and brought good news.

Muldoon said that the month of May was very strong.

“We had a really great May,” he said, citing several big events.

Muldoon reported that in May, the Convention Center saw net positive income of over $600,000.

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