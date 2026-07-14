1 killed, 2 flown to hospital in crash on Mon/Fayette Expressway

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Pennsylvania Turnpike 43, also known as the Mon/Fayette Expressway, in Fallowfield Township.

A Washington County 911 supervisor told Channel 11 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were flown to a hospital.

The southbound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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