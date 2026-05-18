Pittsburgh delegation heads to Ireland with Aer Lingus flight launch

PITTSBURGH — Business and government leaders are headed over to Ireland next week ahead of the first Aer Lingus flight at Pittsburgh International Airport that will land the evening of Memorial Day, ushering in the newest high-profile air service at PIT.

The delegation will include Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, Pittsburgh Steelers VP Dan Rooney, Allegheny Conference on Community Development Chief Growth Officer Matt Smith and officials from VisitPittsburgh, K&L Gates, Google and the Pittsburgh Technology Council, among others. They’ll be met in Ireland by representatives of other Pittsburgh-region companies that do a lot of business in Ireland, including UPMC, BNY and Viatris.

Most of the delegation will leave on the inaugural flight May 25, and many are coming back on May 29. Others from the group going include C&G Strategies, Carey Group, Carlow University, Hillman Family Foundations, Michael Baker International and University of Pittsburgh.

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