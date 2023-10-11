Pittsburgh essential workers ratify ‘historic’ new contract

PITTSBURGH — Weeks before contracts were set to expire, a group of essential workers in Pittsburgh made a “historic” labor agreement.

Channel 11 last told you about 32BJ SEIU Janitors Union’s efforts when they held a rally downtown on the first day of contract negotiations. At that time, we were told they were looking for fair living wages and good benefits.

Now, the union that represents about 1,200 Pittsburgh janitors says a new contract has been ratified that offers historic wage increases, a bonus, improvements to benefits, job protection and more. The current contract was set to expire on Oct. 31.

“We are the reason Downtown survived the pandemic and we will be the reason it comes back stronger than ever. This agreement feels like we’re getting the recognition we deserve for all our sacrifices,” said Steve Kelly, 32BJ SEIU office cleaner and Bargaining Committee Member.

Mayor Ed Gainey calls the new contract a “powerful testament” to the role of 32BJ SEIU members.

“As workers nationwide grapple with challenges to their rights and hard-fought labor standards, you came together to win a contract that serves as inspiration for all working people. This agreement shows that when workers come together in solidarity to assert their worth and respect, they win,” Gainey said.

