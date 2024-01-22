Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2024

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.

Allegheny County

[Blaine Hill VFC]

409 Oxford Avenue, Elizabeth, PA 15037

Ash Wednesday, and everything Friday until Good Friday, 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.

412-384-9919 take out or dine in.

facebook.com/BlaineHillVFC

[Half-Time Restaurant/Longue]

1413 Cathell Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Hand-breaded giant cod fish sandwich with coleslaw or French fries $12.99

Friday’s 1 p.m. -8 p.m. from Feb. 16 through March 29

[The Pike Bar & Grill]

944 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15112

Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and then every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-823-9699

Menu items include a fish sandwich, shrimp po’boy, lobster roll, crab cakes, cajun fish tacos, cajun shrimp tacos, salmon dinner and sides of haluski, mac & cheese, french fries and vegetable blend

thepikebarandgrill.com

Westmoreland County

[North Irwin Volunteer Fire Company]

29 Broadway Avenue, North Irwin, PA 15642

Every Friday during Lent 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Feb. 16 through March 29

Northirwinfire.com

[Our Lady of Grace]

1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

Fridays of Lent Feb. 16 - March 22 (no fish fry on Good Friday)

724-836-8157

Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon

Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursdays at 4 p.m.

[Sacred Heart Church]

553 Patton Ave, Jeannette, PA 15644

Eat-in or take-out every Friday during Lent 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. except Good Friday

Take-out phone number is 724-527-9940 and the phone line opens at 2 p.m.

ascensionsacredheartchurches.org/

[St. Bartholomew Parish with Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department]

Marian Hall, 2538 Route 119, Crabtree, PA, 15624

Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Menu: Fried Cod Fish Sandwich, Baked Cod Fish Dinner, Fried Butterfly Shrimp, Pierogies, French Fries, Macaroni & Cheese, Haluski and Coleslaw

Dine-in or takeout

Call 724-834-9789 or 724-834-1028 for orders

facebook.com/CrabtreeVFD/

