The Pittsburgh Foundation awards $7.9M in grants with focus on basic needs, smaller nonprofits

PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest foundations is awarding 124 grants at a combined total of $7.9 million.

The Pittsburgh Foundation’s spring grant cycle benefits a wide range of Pittsburgh-area nonprofits as organizations providing basic needs services received 49% of the grants. Basic needs services are resources focused on improving food access, housing, child care, physical and mental health care, education and employment opportunities. The remainder were dispersed among other priority areas such as equity and social justice, environmental action, arts and culture, and economic mobility.

The foundation’s spring cycle portfolio reflects prioritizing support for organizations historically facing barriers to accessing and securing meaningful philanthropic resources. It also focuses on increasing multi-year and general operating support grants to nonprofits and supporting small- to medium-size nonprofits.

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