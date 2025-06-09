Pittsburgh Fourth of July location moved amid Point State Park construction

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has moved the location of its Fourth of July celebrations, amid ongoing construction at Point State Park.

A spokesperson says the city’s Independence Day events will take place at the North Shore Riverwalk this year, with additional festivities at Emerald View Park’s Grandview Bandstand.

Events will begin at 4 p.m. on the North Shore, including a children’s fun zone, hot-air balloon, the Trulieve Veterans Wellness Row and continuous musical performances on the main stage, officials say.

Fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m. You can watch the celebration live on WPXI-TV.

Additionally, the Steel City Blast at Grandview will take place at Emerald View Park’s Grandview Bandstand from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Independence Day in Pittsburgh is more than just fireworks — it’s a powerful celebration of community, freedom and resilience,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This year, we’re bringing the energy to new locations across the city, with incredible entertainment, family fun and heartfelt tributes to our veterans. I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate what makes Pittsburgh such a strong, vibrant city.”

The Trulieve Veterans Wellness Row will provide various veteran-focused programs and resources.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the City of Pittsburgh for this year’s Independence Day celebration,” said Nick Rassler, Trulieve’s Pennsylvania director of state operations. “We are proud to support local veterans through the Trulieve Veterans Row initiative by connecting them with wellness resources, community support and a space to reset.”

For more information, you can visit https://www.pittsburghpa.gov/july4.

