Pittsburgh halal food trailer ordered closed by health department

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered a Pittsburgh food trailer closed.

According to a food safety assessment, inspectors found eight different violations at Halal Gyro Guys on Wednesday. Three of those violations are considered “high-risk.”

Inspectors reportedly found cooked chicken at an unsafe holding temperature in a pan on the griddle, as well as chopped lettuce and diced tomatoes at unsafe temperatures in a plastic bin.

The trailer was ordered closed due to a lack of water supply.

The inspection was in response to a complaint alleging the trailer had a flat tire and a parking boot, according to the report. While the boot belonged to the operator, inspectors say the wheel must be repaired.

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