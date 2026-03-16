Pittsburgh infrastructure provider Jennmar lands new private equity owner

PITTSBURGH — A New York-based private equity firm is acquiring a majority stake in a rapidly expanding Pittsburgh provider of infrastructure products and services.

KPS Capital Partners LP has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Jennmar and its affiliates. Jennmar’s CEO Tony Calandra and FalconPoint Partners, which invested in Jennmar almost two years ago, will continue as minority shareholders.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

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