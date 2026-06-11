Pittsburgh International Airport experiences power outage during severe weather

A power outage disrupted Pittsburgh International Airport operations on Thursday.

Airport officials said they lost power after lightning struck Duquesne Light’s power distribution. The microgrid and main grid were impacted.

Backup generators were used to bring the airport partially back online.

The checkpoint was briefly closed as crews worked to make repairs.

Travelers told Channel 11 that an alarm notification was going off with flashing lights.

An airport spokesperson said the air traffic control tower was not affected and maintained power throughout the entire incident.

Planes were able to take off and land without any cancellations.

After 5:40 p.m., airport officials said the airport was back to normal.

“PIT thanks passengers and those waiting for arrivals for their patience as systems were brought back online. Additional thanks to customer service and ambassador team members as well as the entire PIT team, TSA and our airline partners for working together to re-establish normal operations,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with further questions is encouraged to visit the Pittsburgh International Airport website.

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