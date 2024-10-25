Pittsburgh International Airport holds its annual winter weather drill

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport held its annual winter weather drill on Thursday morning.

The drill is to make sure the airport can still function in the snow.

A Channel 11 crew at the drill saw the winter gear out in full force, including drivers practicing with snow plows.

“When you’re dealing with airport operations, it’s a different system than working roads, outside the fence we call it. There’s different requirements that have to be met. Gotta keep the traveling public safe at all times,” Vice President of Airport Operations James Moorehead told Channel 11.

Airport leaders say early predictions show Pittsburgh will have a wet winter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group