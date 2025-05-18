Pittsburgh Juneteenth festival will move to Mellon Park amid Downtown construction

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebrations will have a new home this year.

Organizers announced Saturday that they will be at the Mellon Spray Park in Shadyside.

The change is due to ongoing renovations Downtown and at Point State Park.

The Juneteenth festival runs from June 19-22.

A youth festival will be held every day, with sports and other activities.

Saturday, June 21, will mark the annual march and parade in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“We are the last African American parade in the city of Pittsburgh,” said William Marshall of Stop the Violence Pittsburgh. “Let me say that again. We are the last African American parade in the city of Pittsburgh. So we need everyone to come out and support the parade.”

Organizers say the celebrations bring about $6 million in economic impact to Pittsburgh.

