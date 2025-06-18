Pittsburgh kicks off 2025 Summer Food Service Program

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh kicked off a summer program that will help prevent local kids from going hungry.

CitiPark’s Summer Food Service Program kicked off with a special event at Allegheny Commons Park East on Tuesday.

Visitors were able to participate in art activities and enjoy music.

The program runs through Aug. 15 and is funded by the US Department of Agriculture through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Pittsburgh’s youth during summer break, thanks to the incredible partnership of Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Food Service Division, the American Dairy Association Northeast, and the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank,” said Kathryn Vargas, CitiParks Director. “Together, we’re working to make sure no child goes hungry when school is out.”

Meals are available to children up to 18 years old and anyone with intellectual disabilities up to 21 years old.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available at 8 CitiParks Recreation Centers and 30 partner locations.

“I am so proud of this crucial work CitiParks and their partners do,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Helping to eliminate food insecurity and feeding our children is very necessary, because no child should ever go hungry, and nutritious food should never be out of reach, no matter the barriers.”

The kickoff event included live music and interactive crafts for families and visitors. Lunch was provided at the end.

Last year, CitiParks served 61,919 meals through the program.

