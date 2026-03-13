Pittsburgh launches new program to streamline licensing process for food trucks, trailers, more

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh launched a new, modernized Mobile Vending Program today to streamline the licensing process and expand locations for food trucks, trailers and pushcarts.

The initiative follows legislation that was unanimously passed by the Pittsburgh City Council and signed into law in November.

The program replaces outdated regulations with a framework designed to make vending more accessible for small businesses while maintaining public safety, city officials said. It is the result of a coordinated effort between the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, the Department of City Planning and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure following a series of community engagement sessions and public webinars.

A key component of the update is a simplified licensing structure that replaces the previous site-by-site approval process. Vendors can now apply for a single annual vending license that allows them to operate on both public and private property throughout Pittsburgh. This change is intended to streamline how entrepreneurs apply for permits and manage their daily operations.

The program also expands the physical areas where vendors are permitted to work. New regulations add more streets and sidewalks across various zoning districts and create pathways for mobile vending within city parks. Additionally, the city is introducing group vending sites, which allow multiple operators to share designated areas following a public planning process.

Ivette Mongalo-Winston serves as the director of City Planning. Mongalo-Winston said the program modernization helps activate public spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors.

“The updated vending program exemplifies our commitment to thoughtful urban planning as an economic development tool that can help to grow existing business while creating opportunity for new businesses,” Mongalo-Winston said.

Operating requirements have also been adjusted to provide more flexibility for food trucks and trailers. Mobile vendors are no longer required to move their units every 4 hours. This removal of time limitations is designed to give vendors greater stability during their service hours.

Monica Bender is the assistant director of the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections. Bender said the new framework is the result of months of cross-departmental work.

“Our teams were intentional in making vending more accessible, more transparent and more supportive of small businesses while maintaining public safety and neighborhood vitality,” Bender said.

To ensure the public right-of-way remains clear, the city established standardized location criteria based on safety and accessibility. Jeff Skalican, acting director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, said the legislation creates a clear framework for the community.

“We’re proud to have helped develop the City’s new mobile vending legislation, which creates a clear framework that supports small businesses while ensuring our streets and sidewalks remain safe and accessible for everyone,” Skalican said.

The project team will provide ongoing education about vending updates as they become available. Residents and vendors can find full details of the program and recordings of previous public webinars on the EngagePGH website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group