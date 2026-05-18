Pittsburgh law firm partners to commercialize AI platform after years of in-house use

PITTSBURGH — Three years after developing an in-house artificial intelligence model, Pittsburgh’s third-largest law firm is ready to offer it to others through a new partnership.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney first began developing its own AI portal, Artifex, in-house at its digital solutions center in March of 2023 before rolling it out to employees that September. Now, Buchanan has partnered with consulting firm Hike2, who will scale and commercialize the platform to enterprise firms.

“This platform provides centralized policy enforcement, model controls, role-based access and usage analytics across legal and business functions,” Hike2 Director of Advisory Services Liv Smith said in a prepared statement. “These are critical features to ensure that firm leadership can oversee and measure AI adoption within a consistent, policy-driven environment. The legal industry demands this level of control and accountability as firms move toward enterprise-scale AI adoption.”

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