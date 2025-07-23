Pittsburgh man arrested for allegedly selling meth, homemade gun to undercover officers

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly trafficking crystal methamphetamine and a homemade gun in Westmoreland County.

Officials with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office say Chad Chamberlin, 51, was arrested after undercover officers were sold crystal meth and an AR-15 without a serial number.

Police initially heard reports that Chamberlin was selling crystal meth in various parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. A tip helped undercover officers get in contact with Chamberlin to set up a drug buy.

Chamberlin reportedly met with the informant and undercover officers at a home in Rillton, where he sold an ounce of crystal meth for $400 and offered an AR-15 for $500. He said the gun “shoots nice,” officials say.

Another operation was set for July 22, at which time Chamberlain was arrested at a gas station along Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township.

Officials say Chamberlain’s vehicle contained 57 grams of crystal meth, a glass pipe and more than $1,300.

Chamberlain is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and has failed to post bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group