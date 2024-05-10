Pittsburgh man charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly damaging Israeli flag

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he damaged an Israeli flag on the North Side.

Pittsburgh police launched an investigation in April after an antisemitic phrase was spray painted on the ground beside a “We Stand with Israel” sign in the city’s Central North Side neighborhood.

The resident’s security camera captured the suspect in action, putting graphic pictures of the war in Gaza on her front door, then spray-painting a slogan used by the Nazis on her sidewalk.

She told Channel 11 this was the fourth time her house was targeted in a month. Two other times, an Israel flag was defaced, and another time it was thrown in the trash.

The incidents were reported to the FBI.

Police said they reviewed surveillance and released photos of the suspect on social media.

Multiple tips came in identifying the person who damaged the flag as Mario Ashkar, 36, according to court documents. This is the only incident tied to Ashkar, police said.

He is charged with ethnic intimidation, theft, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

