Pittsburgh neighborhood vandalized with antisemitic message, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident of antisemitic graffiti in the city.

A police spokesperson confirms to Channel 11 that the department is investigating after an antisemitic phrase was spray painted on the ground in the city’s Central North Side neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Works will remove the graffiti on Monday.

The incident has been reported to the FBI.

Channel 11 reached out to the FBI to learn more. Check back as we continue to update this developing story.

