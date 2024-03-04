Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to large-scale cocaine distribution charge

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in large amounts of cocaine being distributed across the area.

Kevin Rucker, 53, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that Rucker distributed between 15 and 50 kilograms of the drug between July 2022 and June 2023.

Previously in 2015, Rucker was convicted in federal court in Pittsburgh conspiring to distribute heroin.

Rucker sentencing is scheduled for July 2. He remains in jail.

